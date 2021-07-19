ATV rider apprehended after PGC worker airlifted to hospital following hit-and-run incident

STAFF REPORT

Swift work by local law enforcement led to the apprehension of an ATV rider who fled Monday morning after running over a Pennsylvania Game Commission employee at a high speed.

The incident occurred in State Game Lands 326 in Schuylkill County.

The rider, a juvenile, was identified and questioned by Gordon Borough Police Monday afternoon, and will be charged for his role in the collision, which occurred less than 300 yards from the intersection of Malones and Beaver Dam roads in Butler Township, on a gravel road that accesses the game lands.

The Game Commission employee, a game lands maintenance supervisor whose name is not being released, was at the site to help perform road improvements and was standing next to his work vehicle when struck by the ATV about 10:30 a.m.

Except on marked roads designated for use, it is unlawful to ride motorized vehicles anywhere on state game lands.

The employee suffered serious injury to his left leg in the incident. He was airlifted from a nearby location to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.