Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission releases list of largest fish landed in 2020

BRIAN WHIPKEY

Erie Times-News (TNS)

A 53.5 inch musky is the longest fish caught in Pennsylvania in 2020.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission released a report Monday of the largest five fish, by weight, submitted in the Senior Angler, Junior Angler and Catch & Release categories only for the year 2020. Lists are not provided for Husky Musky and First Fish categories.

Joe Martinelli Jr. of Pittsburgh had the longest muskellunge at 53.5 inches. He caught the lunker July 4 on Tionesta Lake using a baker bait. It weighed 40 pounds, 14 ounces.

To qualify for the recognition, anglers must submit an application to the commission's Angler Award Program to be considered for this listing. Weights and sizes are not verified, all submissions accepted on the honor system.

Daniel Fitzgibbons of New Castle had the top northern pike at 35 inches and 12 pounds, 1 ounce. He caught the trophy on Ma 22 at Presque Isle Bay on a blade bait.

The largest walleye was caught by Seth E. Murphy of Stahlstown on June 28 at Lake Erie. It was a 32 inch fish that weighted 12 pounds, 10 ounces.

Zachary J. Crews of Carnegie reeled in a. 28.5 inch, 12-pound, 14-ounce brown trout Dec. 16 to claim first place.

Ryan Reardon of Marysville caught a 27-inch, 10-pound golden rainbow trout April 22, 20202, for the top fish in that category and Brian Evans of Lebanon took a 27-inch, 12-pound rainbow trout on April 17, 2020, from Lakeside Quarry.

Top steelhead trout honors went to James S. Panik of Coraopolis. He caught a 35.5 inch, 14-pound, 13-ounce fish Dec. 14 on Elk Creek using a homemade jig.

Bob Suchora of Murrysville caught the top large mouth bass on Sept. 5 on a Senko lure in Bessemer Lake. It was 22.5 inches long and weighed 8 pounds.

Stephen G. Sawyer Jr. of Canonsburg reeled in the largest smallmouth Oct. 12 in Lake Erie. He caught the the 21.5 inch, 6 pound, 9 ounce fish on a spoon.

John L. Snyder of Perkasie caught a 40-inch, 40-pound, 1-ounce carp May 18 in the Susquehanna River.