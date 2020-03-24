. (Photo: .)

The 2020 Pennsylvania hunting seasons have not been canceled.

That message was delivered by the Pennsylvania Game Commission in a post on its Facebook site on Monday.

The Game Commission issued the following statement:

"There is a social media post currently circulating, featuring our agency's name and logo, stating the Pennsylvania Game Commission cancelled 2020 hunting seasons. This is NOT true❗️

"The Pennsylvania Game Commission has not suspended, altered or changed any hunting regulations, seasons or bag limits in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Help us spread the word by correcting posts out there stating false information. For information related to fishing seasons and information in our state, contact the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission."