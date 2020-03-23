. (Photo: .)

Facilities at Pennsylvania’s parks and forests will be closed until the end of April in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Monday that an initial 14-day closure instituted on March 17 will be extended until April 30. Trails, open spaces and parking areas will remain available for hiking and other limited recreation.

The closure includes campgrounds, cabins and overnight accommodations as well as restrooms, visitors centers and public programs.

Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn encouraged parkgoers to allow for 6 feet of space, carry hand sanitizer and avoid crowded trails, spaces and large groups. Many have visited parks over the past week, she said, as widespread business and school closures keep residents at home.