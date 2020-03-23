Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Facilities at Pennsylvania state parks, forests will now remain closed until end of April
RENATTA SIGNORINI, (Greensburg) Tribune-Review (TNS)
Published 3:27 p.m. ET March 23, 2020 | Updated 4:14 p.m. ET March 23, 2020
Facilities at Pennsylvania’s parks and forests will be closed until the end of April in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Monday that an initial 14-day closure instituted on March 17 will be extended until April 30. Trails, open spaces and parking areas will remain available for hiking and other limited recreation.
The closure includes campgrounds, cabins and overnight accommodations as well as restrooms, visitors centers and public programs.
Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn encouraged parkgoers to allow for 6 feet of space, carry hand sanitizer and avoid crowded trails, spaces and large groups. Many have visited parks over the past week, she said, as widespread business and school closures keep residents at home.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments