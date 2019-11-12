Story Highlights A total of 89 elk were taken during the 2019 Pennsylvania elk season.

There were 98 hunters who had Pennsylvania elk licenses.

Those licensed to hunt bulls had a 100% success rate, going 27 for 27.

A Boiling Springs man harvested an 800-pound bull during the most recent Pennsylvania elk hunt.

That was the heaviest bull taken during the state’s 2019 one-week general elk hunt, which closed Nov. 9.

As normal, a large majority of the 98 hunters lucky enough to get a license to hunt elk left with a trophy.

Eighty-nine elk were taken by hunters during the season. For those licensed to hunt antlered elk, also known as bulls, the success rate was 100%, with 27 of 27 tags filled.

Fourteen of the bulls harvested were estimated to weigh 700 pounds or more, paced by the 800-pounder with a 10-by-9 rack that was taken in Gibson Township, Cameron County, by Caleb Hostetter of Boiling Springs.

The second-largest bull in the harvest was a 788-pounder with an 8-by-7 rack taken in Covington Township, Clearfield County, by Willis Humes of Cheswick.

Official measurements of bull racks taken in the hunt cannot be recorded until the antlers have air dried for at least 60 days after the animal was harvested.

There also were some hefty antlerless elk taken in the harvest. Ten of the 62 cows taken by hunters during the one-week season weighed more than 500 pounds.

All of the statistics were supplied by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

“Although we’re satisfied with the overall general season elk harvest – it’s tough to top a bull harvest that goes 27 for 27 – for the second consecutive year there was a slightly lower success rate for antlerless elk hunters in a few hunt zones,” said Jeremy Banfield, the Game Commission elk biologist, in a news release. “But there are no guarantees hunting Pennsylvania elk.”

Elk were taken across 12 hunt zones in the general hunting season, which demonstrates just how substantial Pennsylvania’s elk range has become, Banfield said.

“It’s a tribute to the herd’s resiliency, the work being accomplished by the Game Commission and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and assistance from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Keystone Elk Country Alliance,” Banfield said.

Successful hunters within 24 hours of harvest are required to bring their elk to a check station, where tissue samples are collected to test for chronic wasting disease, brucellosis and tuberculosis. To date none of those diseases have been detected in Pennsylvania elk.

To participate in the elk hunt, hunters must submit an application, then must be selected through a random drawing and purchase a license. The drawing annually attracts more than 40,000 applicants.

Information for this story was supplied by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.