Holders of a 2019-20 hunting license valid July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020, will be able to apply for a resident antlerless license starting Monday, July 8, 2019.

The cost of the antlerless license is $6.90 for residents.

Nonresidents with a valid 2019-20 hunting license will be able to apply for a nonresident antlerless license starting Monday, July 15, 2019. The cost of the antlerless license for nonresidents is $26.90.

Check or money orders should be made payable to the York County Treasurer’s Office and mailed to 28 E Market St., Room 126, York, Pa., 17401. Cash should not be sent with applications. The treasurer’s office is not responsible for applications that are not received through the United States Postal Service.

The York County Treasurer’s Office will accept antlerless license applications on a first-come, first-served basis through the United States Postal Service only.

Hunters are encouraged to mail applications in the pink envelope provided by the Pennsylvania Game Commission on July 5 in order to ensure timely delivery to the treasurer’s office. Applications received before July 8 will be rejected.

Applications should not be sent to the Game Commission. Hunters should be sure to place first-class postage on Section I and Section II of the pink envelope.

Only one license per hunter may be issued in the first round. Hunters may apply for a second or third license in subsequent rounds until the supply is exhausted.

If submitting up to three applications per envelope, applicants are encouraged to submit separate checks or money orders for each application. If one check is remitted for multiple applications, all of the applications may be rejected if there is a problem with any one application or if any Wildlife Management Unit is sold out.

If the license allocations for all WMU preferences are sold out, the application will be returned to the hunter. The hunter may apply for another WMU where licenses are available by using a new pink envelope.

Hunters are encouraged to check the Pennsylvania Game Commission website frequently to confirm the status of their license application by visiting https://www/pa/wildlifelicense.com.

Questions may be submitted to the Game Commission at (717) 787-4250, or visit www.pgc.pa.gov.

Information for this story was provided by the York County Treasurer's Office.