This eight-point buck was killed illegally in York County. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE PENNSYLVANIA GAME COMMISSION FACEBOOK PAGE)

An eight-point buck was killed illegally in York County on Tuesday night, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for help to apprehend the perpetrator.

The Game Commission Facebook page reports that the buck was killed in Warrington Township, and that "an individual was seen firing a rifle from a white pickup truck around 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of Blue Hill School Road and S. Winding Road, on the Washington and Warrington Township line. The truck was described as having a ladder rack."

Officials reportedly were able to collect forensic evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Game Commission's South Central Region Office at (814) 643-1831 or call the Operation Game Thief hotline at (888) PGC-8001.

