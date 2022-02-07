Glen Rock's Summer Britcher has started her 2022 Olympic luge competition: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

The Tail of the Dragon got the best of Glen Rock’s Summer Britcher on Monday morning.

The Susquehannock High School graduate struggled at the bottom of the course during the first run of the women’s luge competition at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

The course is known as the Flying Snow Dragon and the end section of the course is known as the Tail of Dragon and is considered especially treacherous.

Glen Rock’s Britcher lost control of her sled near the end of the race and was barely able to finish. She was fortunate to escape the run uninjured. She ended up in 29th position among the 35 competitors in the field after the first run. Britcher finished that first run in 1:00.986.

Despite her rough first run, Britcher seemed to take the performance in stride. She blew a kiss to the crowd and and bowed for the cameras. She also thanked the television viewers for watching.

Britcher fared much better during her second run, finishing in 59.156 seconds, which was the 15th-best time in the second run.

Overall, after the first two runs, Britcher is 26th with a combined time of 2:00.142.

“I’m a little sad, but I’m OK and I’m also happy because I’m here,” Britcher said. “I’m competing at the Olympics. The one thing, when I decided to commit to another four years, I decided somewhere along the way that whatever the outcome – win, lose, crash, track record, mistakes – I wanted to come away feeling joyful for having competed at this level and joyful for the experience.”

Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger leads the event after two runs with a time of 1:56.825, followed by another German, Anna Berreiter in 1:57.033. Russia's Tatyana Ivanova is third in 1:57.416. Geisenberger is looking to become the first three-time women’s singles gold medalist in Olympic history.

Ashley Farquharson is the top American after two runs. She is 18th in 1:58.996. The other American in the field is Emily Sweeney, who is 28th in 2:01.410.

The luger with the best time after four combined runs will win the gold medal.

The women's luge will conclude with two more runs on Tuesday morning, so Britcher will have two more chances to improve her position, although her first run almost certainly eliminated her from medal contention.

This is Britcher’s third Olympics. She was 15th in 2014 in Russia and 19th in 2018 in South Korea.

The 27-year-old Britcher is competing with a broken middle finger on her left hand, an injury she suffered last month. It is almost certainly hampering her performance in China.

Lugers wear gloves with tiny spikes on the bottom of their fingertips and dig into the ice as they paddle at the start and look to build momentum to propel them down the track.

Because of her broken finger, Britcher can’t use her fingertips, so she’s using her knuckles to dig into the ice as she paddles, using earplugs — the soft, pliable, silicon kind — inside her gloves to serve as padding.

The third run of the women's luge will start at 6:50 a.m. EasternTuesday, followed immediately by the fourth run. Both runs will be shown live by the Peacock streaming service, which is free to Xfinity customers.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. This story will be updated with more details.