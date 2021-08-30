'Scrawny kid' from York Suburban High School sets world record in 100-meter backstroke

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

York Suburban grad Coleman Stewart set a world swimming record on Sunday.

Stewart broke the 100-meter backstroke short-course record at 48.33 seconds.

Stewart was swimming for the Cali Condors in an International Swimming League event in Italy.

Coleman Stewart was disappointed with his performance in the 100-meter backstroke when he left the pool at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Nebraska earlier this summer.

The York Suburban High School graduate and former York YMCA swimmer finished 10th in the event — the same event he had won at the NCAA Division I National Championships while at North Carolina State University.

He had expected more from himself at the Olympic Trials.

Sunday in Naples, Italy, Stewart showed what he was truly capable of during the first meet of the International Swimming League season when he set a short-course world record in the 100-meter backstroke event with a 48.33-second time. That mark came one day after Stewart set the American record at :48.91.

Stewart swims for the Cali Condors of the ISL.

“I had absolutely no idea what to expect,” Coleman told swimmingworldmagazine. “This was a complete shock. I was not expecting to go best times, really. Obviously super happy with it.”

York Dispatch Sports Podcast: York Suburban High grad and professional swimmer Coleman Stewart

Stewart set the world and American records in a 25-meter short-course pool during the ISL event. The Olympics are conducted in a 50-meter long-course pool. Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov has held the world record at :48.58 since 2020.

“Short-course meters is kind of my bread-and-butter, just because I kick off the wall a lot,” Stewart told swimmingworldmagazine. “It’s a little different than short-course yards, but I’m glad to be back my wheelhouse. It was pretty cool to get that record.”

One of his teammates, Caeleb Dressel, was duly impressed.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

“This is the fastest person in history for a moment of this sport,” Dressel told swimmingworldmagazine. “This is a very big deal."

Dressel recently won five gold medals at the Tokyo Summer Games.

In addition to the 10th-place finish in the 100 backstroke at Olympic Trials, Stewart also finished fourth in the 100 butterfly and eighth in the 100 freestyle races.

After almost quitting, a 'scrawny kid from York' now among nation's elite swimmers

While at N.C. State, Coleman was a 22-time All-American and won two NCAA titles in 2018 (100 backstroke and 400 freestyle relay).

After an impressive performance at theOlympic Trials showed that Stewart was capable of competing with the nation's top swimmers, Sunday showed his ceiling could be even higher than that.

“I still can't believe that I'm here,” Stewart told the York Dispatch in June. “Now I'm starting to realize that this is real and that little scrawny kid from York is actually doing something.”

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.