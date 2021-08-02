Kennard-Dale grad John Stefanowicz suffers a loss in Olympic Greco-Roman wrestling debut

STEVE HEISER

John Stefanowicz’s dreams of an Olympic gold medal have ended.

The Kennard-Dale High School graduate, however, still has hopes of bringing home a bronze.

In his Olympic wrestling debut at the Tokyo Summer Games, Stefanowicz suffered a 5-3 loss in his first-round Greco-Roman wrestling match in the 87-kilogram (192-pound) weight class late Monday night (Eastern Daylight Time). He was defeated by Croatia’s Ivan Huklek.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, only upper-body moves are permitted.

Stefanowicz fell behind 5-0 in the first period, when a couple of questionable officiating calls went against the Marine staff sergeant. He was denied one point by allegedly jumping an official's whistle. He then lost two more points on a move by Huklek where Stefanowicz appeared to be out of bounds.

Stefanowicz rallied in the second period, registering a passivity point and adding two more points on a gut-wrench move, but he could get no closer.

Now the 30-year-old Stefanowicz must hope that Huklek advances all the way to the gold-medal match. If that happens, Stefanowicz will have an opportunity to wrestle for a bronze medal through the repechage bracket.

Early Tuesday morning (EDT), Huklek did go on to win his quarterfinal match over Rustam Asskalov of Uzbekistan, 4-1. If Huklek also wins his semifinal match, Stefanowicz will get his shot at earning a bronze medal. If Huklek loses in the semifinals, Stefanowicz’s Olympic journey for 2021 will be over.

Huklek is scheduled to wrestle Ukraine's Zhan Beleniuk in the semifinals later Tuesday morning. Huklek faces a tough task vs. the second-seeded Beleniuk, who won an Olympic silver medal in 2016 and is a two-time World champion (2015, 2019). He comes into the tournament as the No. 2 seed.

Surprising journey: The fact that Stefanowicz made the Olympic Games is rather remarkable, considering that he never made a PIAA state tournament during his days at Kennard-Dale, when he was 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighed 125 pounds.

After leaving the southern York County school, Stefanowicz joined the Marines and enjoyed a significant growth spurt, adding nearly 70 pounds of muscle to his frame.

Before the Olympics began, during a sendoff from family and friends in York County, Stefanowicz reflected on his journey from an unheralded prep wrestler to an Olympian.

"Anything can be accomplished, no matter what, no matter who you are, no matter when, or no matter how big that obstacle is," he said. "Eventually, if you do the right things or you surround yourself with the right people, that opportunity is going to present itself, and it's up to you to capitalize and that's been great. It's been great knowing that it's actually happening, but it's still been surreal at times.”

Stefanowicz entered the Olympic event unseeded. He’s a two-time Pan American champion and has won numerous medals at the Armed Forces Championships. He came in ranked No. 4 in his weight class by United World Wrestling and was not projected by The Associated Press to earn a medal.

Stefanowicz’s brother is Chance Marsteller, who enjoyed a legendary wrestling career at Kennard-Dale, going 166-0 in high school and winning four state championships. Marsteller, who was later an NCAA Division I All-American, also attempted to qualify for the Olympic Games in freestyle wrestling, but fell short.

Huklek is a 2017 under-23 world championship silver medalist. He qualified for the Olympics through a first-place finish at the 2021 World Olympic Qualifier.

Stefanowicz was the second York County athlete to compete in the Tokyo Games. Swimmer Hali Flickinger, a Spring Grove High School graduate, won a pair of bronze medals in the 400-meter individual medley and the 200-meter butterfly.

Both Flickinger and Stefanowicz were hoping to become the first athlete from York County athlete to earn an Olympic gold medal since Dover's Scott Strausbaugh won the two-man canoe slalom with partner Joe Jacobi at the 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.