Kennard-Dale graduate John Stefanowicz to begin Olympic competition Monday night

Kennard-Dale High School graduate John Stefanowicz will wrestle in the Olympics.

Stefanowicz will compete in the Greco-Roman 87-kilogram division.

Stefanowicz is scheduled to have his first match at approximately 10-10:30 p.m. Monday.

York County’s John Stefanowicz will begin his quest for Olympic gold on Monday night.

The Kennard-Dale High School graduate is competing in Greco-Roman wrestling at the 87-kilogram (192-pound) weight class during the Tokyo Summer Games. In Greco-Roman wrestling, only upper-body moves are permitted.

The Greco-Roman wrestling is scheduled to be telecast on the Olympic Channel (locally, Channel 822 on Comcast and Channel 569 on DirecTV).

Multiple matches will be held simultaneously, so not all bouts will air live at the same time. USA Wrestling, however, has said some split screen will be used.

All times listed are Eastern Daylight Time.

His first-round match is slated for approximately 10-10:30 p.m. Monday.

If he wins his first-round match, the Marine will advance to a quarterfinal contest a little before midnight Monday.

With a win there, he’d advance to the semifinals, which are set for 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. Tuesday. A semifinal loss would put Stefanowicz in one of the two bronze-medal finals. A semifinal win would put him in the gold-medal match.

The medal matches for both gold and bronze are scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

If Stefanowicz loses to an eventual finalist in the first or second round, he’ll likely wrestle in the repechage round at 10 p.m. Tuesday for a possible berth in a bronze-medal match.

Stefanowicz is ranked No. 4 in his weight class by United World Wrestling and is not projected by The Associated Press to receive a medal.

To watch live online, visit www.nbcolympics.com/schedule and log in through your TV provider.

