Hali Flickinger takes aim at her first Olympic gold medal on Wednesday night

STAFF REPORT

Hali Flickinger is hoping to win her first Olympic gold medal on Wednesday night.

The Spring Grove High School graduate will compete in the Tokyo Summer Games 200-meter butterfly final at 10:28 p.m. in an event televised by NBC. She will be rooted on by a watch party featuring family and friends at Spring Grove Middle School.

The 200 butterfly is considered her strongest event.

She enters Wednesday’s final with the second-fastest time from Tuesday’s semifinals at 2 minutes, 6.23 seconds. China's Zhang Yufei has the No. 1 time at 2:04.89.

Before the Tokyo Games began, The Associated Press projected that Flickinger would win a gold medal. Yufei was projected as the silver medalist.

The 27-year-old Flickinger finished seventh in the 200 butterfly at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The former University of Georgia standout has seen her performances improve since moving her training to Arizona to work under well-known coach Bob Bowman, who had previously mentored Olympic legend Michael Phelps. Flickinger has also received some help from Phelps.

Flickinger is coming off a bronze-medal performance in Saturday’s 400 individual medley. That was the first Olympic medal of her career.

Flickinger is looking to become the first York County Olympic gold medalist since Dover’s Scott Strausbaugh triumphed in the two-man canoe slalom with partner Joe Jacobi at the 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona.