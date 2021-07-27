Spring Grove's Hali Flickinger advances to semifinal in 200M butterfly at Olympics

Staff report

Spring Grove grad Hali Flickinger has advanced to the semifinals in the women's 200-meter butterfly at the Tokyo Olympics.

Flickinger, who raced in the second heat for the event on Tuesday morning, had the second fastest time in the heats at 2:08.31.

She was bested by world record holder Zhang Yufei of China, who swam the distance in 2:07.50.

All 16 women who qualified for the race will move on to the semifinals, which will happen at 9:57 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

The Associated Press has predicted that Flickinger will win the gold medal in the event.

The Spring Grove High School graduate claimed the bronze medal in the women's 400-meter individual medley Saturday with a time of 4 minutes, 34.90 seconds.

There will be watch parties for Flickinger at Spring Grove Middle School from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.