Spring Grove's Hali Flickinger advances to Saturday night's 400 IM finals at Olympics

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Hali Flickinger will swim for a gold medal on Saturday night.

The Spring Grove High School graduate posted the fifth-fastest time in Saturday morning’s preliminary heats of the 400-meter individual medley to qualify for Saturday night’s 400 IM final.

Flickinger posted a time of 4 minutes, 35.98 seconds.

That was a little off the personal-best time of 4:33.96 that Flickinger posted at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Omaha, when she finished second to Emma Weyant, who finished in 4:33.81.

Weyent posted the fastest time in Olympic qualifying on Saturday morning at 4:33.55.

The other swimmers finishing ahead of Flickinger in Saturday’s heats were Aimee Willmott of Great Britain (4:35.28), Yui Ohashi of of Japan (4:35.71) and Mireia Belmonte of Spain (4:35.88).

Flickinger finished second in Heat 2 to Ohashi.

The 400 IM final is set for 10:12 p.m. Saturday. The event will be televised on NBC.

Before the Olympics began, Flickinger was projected to win at bronze medal in the 400 IM by The Associated Press.

Flickinger is slated to swim in her best event, the 200 butterfly, later in the week. The AP is projecting her for a gold medal in that event. Flickinger finished seventh in 200 fly in the 2016 Olympics.

The 200 fly preliminary heats are set for 6:28 a.m. Tuesday on USA. The semifinals follow at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday on NBC and the finals are 10:28 p.m. Wednesday on NBC.

There will be watch parties for Flickinger at Spring Grove Middle School from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. All times for this story are Eastern times.