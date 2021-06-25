York County gymnast Addison Fatta tied for 11th at U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Team Trials

Addison Fatta didn't look like a 16-year-old competing at her first Olympic-level event on Friday.

The York County gymnast finished night one tied for 11th at U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Team Trials. Fatta posted a 53.399 all-around score in during the meet.

Fatta scored a 14.366 on vault, 13.233 on uneven bars, 13.000 on floor routine and 12.800 on the balance beam. Eighteen gymnasts are competing in the event being held in St. Louis, Missouri.

To earn her spot at team Trials, Fatta finished No. 16 at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships earlier this month with an 106.650 all-around score, which also earned her a spot on the 2021 Senior Elite National Team.

Born in Lancaster, Fatta's family now lives in Wrightsville. She has been a member of the Prestige Gymnastics Club in Lancaster County all her life. Her parents and coaches, Tony and Jen, own the facility. Fatta attends Commonwealth Charter Academy, a cyber charter school which has its headquarters in Harrisburg.

Simone Biles led all gymnasts after night one of the event with a 60.565 all-around score, followed by Suni Lee at 57.666. The top two gymnasts at the meet will automatically make the Tokyo Olympic roster and another two will be chosen by the selection committee.

Fatta and the other gymnasts will return to action on Sunday at 8 p.m. on NBC for the conclusion of Olympic Team Trials.

While Fatta was competing in Missouri, another local athlete was also in action. New Oxford High School graduate Madi Smith finished No. 21 in the women's javelin throw at U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials.

Smith failed to qualify for the final round as only the top 12 athletes advanced. Her best throw was a 45.93.

