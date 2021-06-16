York Suburban grad Coleman Stewart advances to 100 free finals at Olympic Swim Trials

ROB ROSE

Coleman Stewart is one race away from booking a ticket to Tokyo.

The York Suburban High School graduate finished in 48.62 seconds to tie for sixth during Wednesday night's men's 100-meter freestyle semifinal and earned a spot into Thursday's final at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.

Stewart posted the seventh-fastest time in the preliminary heats at :48.45. Ryan Held had the top qualifying time in the heats at :48.07. Caeleb Dressel had the top time during the semifinals at :47.77.

Stewart finished 10th in the men's 100-meter backstroke event on Monday with a time of 53.91 seconds and missed out on the final in that event. The former Trojan will also participate in the 100 butterfly event, which begins with the preliminary and semifinal rounds on Friday, with the final on Saturday evening.

Stewart entered 2021 after a decorated career in college at North Carolina State. He was a two-time NCAA champion (100-meter backstroke, 400-meter freestyle relay), 22-time All-American, 13-time Atlantic Coast Conference champion, 2017 ACC Freshman of the Year and two-time ACC Men's Swimmer of the Year (2019, 2020).

He also competed for the Cali Condors of the International Swimming League and won the championship alongside fellow York County swimmer, Hali Flickinger. The Spring Grove High graduate will compete in the 200 butterfly semifinal later Wednesday night.

Flickinger posted the top time during the preliminary rounds and is considered the favorite to earn a spot on Team USA in the event. She represented Team USA during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in the 200 fly and finished seventh.

The former Rocket finished second in the 400 individual medley on Sunday in a personal-best time and is a near Olympic lock in that event. Flickinger posted a time of 4:33.96 in the event, the second-fastest time in the world this year, finishing just behind Emma Weyant who won the race and the automatic Olympic roster spot.

Flickinger is currently scheduled to also swim in the 200 backstroke, which will begin on Friday with the final on Saturday.

The U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials will continue through June 20 and will be broadcast on various NBC channels and streaming services.

