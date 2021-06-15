Spring Grove grad Hali Flickinger scratches from 200 free semifinals at Olympic Trials

ROB ROSE

With one spot in the Tokyo Summer Games likely secured, Hali Flickinger appears to be focused on her top event.

The Spring Grove High School graduate was set to compete in the women's 200-meter freestyle semifinal races on Tuesday night at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, but she scratched from the event after the morning preliminary races, along with eight other swimmers.

Flickinger finished ninth during the morning preliminary rounds in the 200 free with a time of 1 minute, 59.13 seconds. If she qualified for the 200 freestyle final on Wednesday night, Flickinger would've faced a very busy Wednesday. The 200 butterfly preliminaries and semifinals are also slated for Wednesday. She is the favorite in the 200 fly after representing Team USA in the event at the 2016 Olympics, finishing seventh. The 200 fly final is Thursday evening.

After finishing second in the 400 individual medley on Sunday in a personal-best time, Flickinger is a near Olympic lock in that event. Flickinger posted a time of 4:33.96 in the event, the second-fastest time in the world this year, finishing just behind Emma Weyant who won the race and the automatic Olympic roster spot.

She is currently scheduled to also swim in the 200 backstroke, which will begin on Friday with the final on Saturday.

Flickinger's teammate on the Cali Condors of the International Swimming League, Coleman Stewart, is also competing at Olympic Team Trials.

The York Suburban High graduate finished 10th in the men's 100-meter backstroke event on Monday with a time of 53.91 seconds.

Stewart will also compete in the men's 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly events later this week.

The U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials will continue through June 20 and will be broadcast on various NBC channels and streaming services.

