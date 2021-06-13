Hali Flickinger finishes second, sets personal best in women's 400 IM at Olympic Trials

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Hali Flickinger posted the second-fastest time in the world in 2021 in the women's 400-meter individual medley on Sunday night, but it wasn't enough to guarantee her a spot in Tokyo this summer.

The Spring Grove High School graduate swam a time of 4 minutes, 33.96 seconds in the event at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. She finished just behind Emma Weyant, who won the thrilling event with a time of 4:33.81. Weyant definitely earned a spot on Team USA for the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

The four top times in the world for 2021 in the women's 400 IM were all posted during the event, which means Flickinger is a near lock to earn the second spot on Team USA for the event in Tokyo next month, once all of the Olympic qualifying has been completed.

Flickinger took the top spot during the preliminary heats at the trials with a 4:37.79, with Weyant just behind her. Flickinger's previous best time in the 400 IM was 4:37.55 earlier this year.

Flickinger was a member of Team USA at the 2016 Olympic Games in the 200-meter butterfly and is expected to earn that spot again in 2021. Flickinger finished seventh in the race in Rio in 2016.

The former Rocket swimmer will attempt to regain her spot on Team USA in the 200-meter butterfly on Wednesday.

Last month, Flickinger won the 200-meter butterfly event at the TYR Pro Series race with a time of 2:06.70. Flickinger also won the 400 IM event at the TYR Pro Series with a time of 4:37.73 and was nearly three seconds ahead of 2018 national champion, Ally McHugh.

U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials will continue through June 20 and will be broadcast on NBC.

Flickinger is also expected to compete in the 200 freestyle on Tuesday and the 200 backstroke on Saturday.

