York County gymnast Addison Fatta qualifies for U.S. Olympic Team Trials

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

In three weeks, Addison Fatta could see her Olympic dreams come true.

The York County gymnast moved one step closer to making Team USA for the upcoming Tokyo Summer Games when she qualified for Olympic Team Trials over the weekend.

Fatta finished 16th at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships and earned a spot at the team trials, which will be held from June 24-27 in St. Louis. Fatta recorded a 106.650 all-around score at the event held in Fort Worth, Texas.

Her result also secured Fatta a spot on the 2021 Senior Elite National Team.

Born in Lancaster, Fatta's family now lives in Wrightsville. She has been a member of the Prestige Gymnastics Club all her life. Her parents and coaches, Tony and Jen, own the facility. Fatta attends Commonwealth Charter Academy, a cyber charter school which has its headquarters in Harrisburg.

Fellow York County gymnast Trinity Thomas also trains at Prestige and congratulated her friend and teammate on Instagram after the event. Thomas was also a national team member and planned to compete for a spot at the Tokyo Olympics, but recently retired from elite gymnastics after ankle injuries derailed her plans.

The latest event in Texas wasn't Fatta's first taste of national competition. The 16-year-old also participated in the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships and finished sixth in the junior division vault event.

Earlier this year, Fatta was second in the vault and fourth in all-around at the American Classic and No. 5 in the vault and No. 7 all-around at the Winter Classic.

Simon Biles won the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships with a 119.650 all-around score. Biles also won the vault, balance beam and floor exercise. After the event, Biles was named Athlete of the Year. It was Biles' record seventh consecutive national title.

Biles is trying to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic championships in more than 50 years.

Her two-day total of 119.650 was nearly five points better than runner-up Sunisa Lee and good friend and teammate Jordan Chiles. Biles’ all-around score on Sunday of 60.100 was her highest since 2018 and served notice she is only getting better with the Tokyo Games less than seven weeks away.

