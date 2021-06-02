For Spring Grove grad, road to Tokyo Olympics starts this weekend in Nebraska

ROB ROSE

The road to Tokyo starts in Nebraska this weekend for Hali Flickinger.

The Spring Grove High School graduate will compete in the first half of U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials this weekend before the final event later this month.

Flickinger was a member of Team USA at the 2016 Olympic Games in the 200-meter butterfly and is expected to earn that spot again in 2021. Flickinger finished seventh in the race in Rio in 2016.

Last month, Flickinger won the event at the TYR Pro Series race with a time of 2:06.70.

While the butterfly is Flickinger's dominant event, she qualified for nine events at team trials — both butterflies, both backstrokes, both individual medleys and the 200, 400 and 600 freestyle races.

In addition to the 200 butterfly, Flickinger enters the event coming off an elite performance in the 400 IM. Two weeks ago she won the event at the TYR Pro Series with a time of 4:37.73 and was nearly three seconds ahead of 2018 national champion, Ally McHugh.

Flickinger's 200-meter butterfly event is set for Friday and the 400 IM will run on Saturday. The final events to determine the roster for Tokyo will be decided between June 13-20.

This weekend's final events will be broadcast on the Olympic Channel at 8 p.m. each night and the preliminary races can be streamed at www.usaswimming.org/watch.

