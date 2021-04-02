John Stefanowicz defeats Barrett Stanghill, advances at U.S. Wrestling Olympic Team Trials

An early deficit didn't phase John Stefanowicz at all.

The Kennard-Dale High graduate overcame an early three-point deficit to win, 9-3, over Barrett Stanghill in the Greco-Roman 87 kg bracket at U.S. Wrestling Olympic Team Trials.

Stefanowicz, the No. 4 seed, bounced back from a slow start to dominate the No. 5 seed in the second period with nine points.

With the win, Stefanowicz will face No. 1 seed Alan Vera. The top seed in the challenger bracket need just one round to defeat Christian DuLaney, 8-0.

Vera has defeated the bracket favorite, Joe Rau twice in the past two years.

While Stefanowicz was in the midst of his match, his younger brother Chance Marsteller defeated Vincenzo Joseph.

This post will be updated later during the event.

