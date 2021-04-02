Chance Marsteller defeats Vincenzo Joseph, advances at U.S. Wrestling Olympic Team Trials

It came down to the last second, but Chance Marsteller is moving on.

The Kennard-Dale High graduate defeated Vincenzo Joseph, 3-3, in his first match at U.S. Olympic Team Trials. Joseph was deemed passive twice during the match, which allowed Marsteller to win the men's 74 kg contest after he scored the last point.

Joseph held a 1-0 lead after the first period, but Marsteller scored a takedown and survived for the victory.

The match was a rematch of the Last Chance Qualifier final last weekend. Marsteller won that, 5-0, over the two-time Penn State NCAA champion.

While Marsteller won his match, his older brother John Stefanowicz defeated Barrett Stanghill.

Marsteller's victory sets up another recent rematch, this time with Evan Wick, a two-time NCAA All-American at Wisconsin.

Earlier this year, Marsteller defeated Wick, 10-0, during an event in Pittsburgh. In 2019, the men split a pair of matches during NCAA Championships, with Marsteller claiming the second to finish third in the tournament.

With a win, Marsteller would face four-time NCAA champion Kyle Dake. Earlier this year, Dake defeated Joseph, 10-0, and No. 1 seed in the challenger bracket, Jason Nolf, 5-0.

This post will be updated later during the event.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.