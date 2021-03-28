Kennard-Dale grad Chance Marsteller dominant in qualifying for U.S. Olympic Team Trials

ROB ROSE

Chance Marsteller is one step closer to representing Team USA in Tokyo.

The Kennard-Dale High School graduate ran through the field at the 2021 Olympic Team Trials Last Chance Qualifier and claimed a spot at the U.S. Team Trials. To earn a ticket to the event in Texas next weekend, Marsteller just needed to finish in the top two in his bracket. Instead, he left no doubt about who deserved the chance to fight for an Olympic roster spot.

Marsteller dominated the men's freestyle 74 kilogram (163-pound) field and didn't surrender a single point in his five victories. In the final match, Marsteller defeated former Penn State wrestler, and two-time NCAA champion, Vincenzo Joseph, 5-0.

To reach the match with Joseph, the third-seeded Marsteller took out No. 2 seed Alec Pantaleo, 7-0. In the quarterfinals, Marsteller knocked out former Missouri wrestler Joey Lavallee, 7-0. Before that Marsteller defeated Christian Monserrat, 10-0, and Cael McCormick, 9-0.

Marsteller outscored his five foes, 38-0.

Marsteller, a four-time PIAA champion for K-D and a two-time NCAA Division I All-American at Lock Haven University, will return to Fort Worth, Texas, next weekend for U.S. Olympic Team Trials and see a familiar face.

Wrestlers there will look to earn berths in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which run from July 23 through Aug. 8.

His older brother, John Stefanowicz, is the top-ranked Greco-Roman 82-kilogram (181-pound) wrestler and will also compete for an Olympic spot. Stefanowicz won a gold medal at the Pan Am Games in March 2020.

