Kennard-Dale High grad Chance Marsteller competing in USA Wresting Last Chance Qualifier

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Chance Marsteller will compete in the Olympic Team Trials Last Chance Qualifier.

The top two wrestlers in each weight class advance to USA Olympic Trials.

Marsteller would join his brother, John Stefanowicz, at team trials with a win.

If Chance Marsteller wants to earn a trip to Tokyo this summer, his journey must start with some success in Texas this weekend.

The Kennard-Dale High School graduate is competing in the USA Wrestling Olympic Team Trials Last Chance Qualifier on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. To earn a spot at the team trials next weekend at the same location, Marsteller will need to be one of the top two wrestlers in his 74-kilogram (163-pound) weight class.

Marsteller is the No. 3 seed in the eight-man men's freestyle field in his weight class. The top seed in the group is Northwestern redshirt senior Ryan Deakin, who lost his first match since 2019 at the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. Deakin won back-to-back Big Ten championships at 157 pounds.

The No. 2 seed in the group is 2019 Michigan graduate Alec Pantaleo. In his final season with the Wolverines, Pantaleo defeated Deakin in the Big Ten third-place match and was an NCAA All-American. Pantaleo went undefeated and won the Matteo Pellicone event in Italy earlier this month.

Other notable wrestlers in Marsteller's weight class are former Penn State wrestler and two-time NCAA champion, Vincenzo Joseph, and former Arizona State wrestler Joshua Shields. During the 2019 "Rumble in the Jungle" meet held at Red Lion, Shields defeated Marsteller in front of a packed gym.

Marsteller's most recent result was a victory over two-time All-American Evan Wick, a former Wisconsin wrestler, in January. Marsteller was a two-time NCAA Division I All-American for Lock Haven University.

Family reunion? If Marsteller reaches the U.S. team trials it will be a family reunion in Texas next weekend.

Fellow K-D graduate and Marsteller's older brother, John Stefanowicz, will compete at USA Olympic Trials, also set in Fort Worth, Texas, from April 2 to April 3.

Stefanowicz is the No. 1 ranked USA Greco-Roman wrestler at his 82-kilogram (181-pound) weight class and the favorite to secure a spot on the Tokyo team for this summer. Stefanowicz won a gold medal at the Pan Am Games in March 2020.

Marsteller, a four-time state champion at K-D, will compete on Saturday and the event will be broadcast by FloWrestling.

DeLawder to compete in Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic: Gettysburg High School's Montana DeLawder is scheduled to compete in the prestigious Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic on Friday, April 2.

The event, formerly known as the Dapper Dan Classic, pits a team of Pennsylvania wrestling all-stars vs. a team of U.S. wrestling all-stars.

DeLawder, fresh off another MyHouse state female high school title, will take on California's Adrienna Turner in just the third girls' match in PWC history. Turner is ranked No. 1 in the nation among high school wrestlers at 127, while DeLawder is No. 2. Turner beat DeLawder 2-0 last October in an event in Iowa.

DeLawder compiled an 85-52 record during her high school career while wrestling against boys.

Tickets for the PWC event are not available to the general public, but the event can be seen via livestream at FloWrestling.

