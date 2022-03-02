York High grad Bruce Arians says Bucs won’t trade Tom Brady because it's ‘bad business’

CHRIS MASON

mlive.com (TNS)

INDIANAPOLIS — Bruce Arians says it’s Buccaneers or bust for Tom Brady.

In an NFL Network interview at the Scouting Combine, the Tampa Bay coach was asked whether he’d trade Brady if the quarterback came out of retirement and requested a deal.

“Nope,” the York High graduate replied. “Bad business. I’m not trading the best quarterback ever.”

If Brady wants to keep playing, he’s certainly welcome back in a Buccaneers uniform.

“That door is never closed,” Arians said. “Whenever Tom wants to come back, he’s back. ... If Tom wants to come back, we’ll have plenty of money for him.”

However, if Brady wants to play elsewhere, he could certainly make life difficult on the Buccaneers. With a cap hit north of $20 million next season, the 44-year-old could just wait until Tampa Bay spends all their money in free agency and then return, putting them well over the cap. It’s essential what Rob Gronkowski did to get traded from New England.

In an earlier interview in a hallway at the Combine, Arians made it clear that he think does Brady is retiring for good though.

“He slammed (the door) shut when I talked to him,” Arians said. “I think like a lot of these guys, he likes to have his name out there.”