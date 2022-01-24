York High graduate Bruce Arians makes decision about his future as Buccaneers head coach

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

York High graduate Bruce Arians left no doubt about his future plans on Sunday.

Moments after the 69-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach watched his team suffer a last-second 30-27 AFC divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, he was asked about his return for next season.

His response was quick and emphatic: “Oh yeah.”

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

There had been speculation that the two-time NFL Coach of the Year, who has experienced some health issues over the years, including cancer, might retire after this season.

Arians just completed his third year with the Buccaneers, which included a Super Bowl title last February. During his stint in Tampa, Arians has compiled a 31-18 regular-season record and a 5-1 playoff record.

Arians reportedly had his contract restructured before the start of the 2021 season, earning a raise after winning the Super Bowl. He remains under contract through the 2023 season.

Now Arians will have to wait to see if his veteran superstar quarterback, Tom Brady, will also return. Brady has said he will take some time to mull over his options, but Arians said he expects the 44-year-old QB to return.

Arians was also the Arizona Cardinals head coach from 2013 to 2017 and led the team to a 49-30-1 record, including two trips to the playoffs and an NFC West title. He is still the Cards’ winningest head coach.

He was also the interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts in 2012. He has a career NFL head-coaching record of 86–51–1.

He retired after the 2017 season only to get back into coaching for 2019 season with the Bucs.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.