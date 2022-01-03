Longtime Eagles announcer Merrill Reese didn't travel to Washington because it's a 'dump'

ROB TORNOE

The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

Merrill Reese didn't travel Sunday with the Philadelphia Eagles, but it wasn't because of COVID-19

The Eagles traveled to Washington on Sunday, but once again this season, the team's longtime radio broadcasters didn't go with them.

Instead, Merrill Reese and Mike Quick called the game on 94.1 WIP remotely off monitors a couple hours north at Lincoln Financial Field. Joining them at the Linc were Eagles' Spanish language announcers Rickie Ricardo and Oscar Budejen.

Unlike most of this season, the decision to call Sunday's game remotely had nothing to do with COVID-19 — the broadcasters just hate FedEx Field that much. In addition to the stadium's crumbling infrastructure (water was leaking into the press box on Sunday), the visiting broadcast booth is behind the end zone, a terrible vantage point to call games.

"Merrill didn't want to go to FedEx Field, which is a dump," Ricardo said on WIP Saturday afternoon. "You're in the corner of the end zone under the overhang, and you can't tell what's going on because you're so low, you can't see the yard lines. It's impossible.",

"I have been complaining about that dump for years," Reese told former Sixers announcer Marc Zumoff last year. "Daniel Snyder, who is not exactly Mr. Popularity in the nation's capital, has the visiting broadcast booth low in the corner of the stadium, where the fans come almost up to the windows and can call us names."

"There's a big overhang over the booth, so if I look up I can't see the scoreboard," Reese added. "And when they go past the 50 I can't tell if they go five yards or 15 yards."

The team's radio announcers have continued to call away games this season remotely at the Linc. The only exceptions were the team's two games at MetLife Stadium against the Giants and Jets.