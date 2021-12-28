York High grad Bruce Arians tests positive for COVID-19

RICK STROUD

Tampa Bay Times (TNS)

TAMPA — Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, a three-time cancer survivor, tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19.

Assistant head coach Harold Goodwin will assume his duties on an intermim basis.

Arians, a York High graduate, had a slight but persistent cough Monday during media access.

“I feel good, just that cough,” he said at the time.

Arians said Tuesday afternoon that he has had only mild symptoms since testing positive.

“I have complete confidence in (Goodwin) and the rest of our coaching staff to prepare the team for this week’s game against the Jets,” he said. “I look forward to rejoining the team and being back in the facility as soon as I can test back in.”

Arians is isolating at home.

Arians’ reigning Super Bowl champions visit the New York Jets on Sunday. His status for that game is uncertain at this point. He must first clear the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Bucs (11-4) have already clinched the NFC South title and a playoff berth.