Cardinals sign former Penn State QB Trace McSorley off Ravens practice squad

JONAS SHAFFER

The Baltimore Sun (TNS)

The Arizona Cardinals have signed quarterback Trace McSorley off the Ravens’ practice squad, ending the former Penn State standout’s time in Baltimore after two-plus seasons.

McSorley was not a protected practice squad player, meaning the quarterback-needy Cardinals could sign him to their 53-man roster. Colt McCoy has started the past three games for Arizona while starter Kyler Murray recovers from an ankle injury.

“Incredibly thankful for my time as a [Raven] and the opportunity they gave me to realize a childhood dream,” McSorley wrote on Twitter on Monday. “I cherish all the relationships I had with the teammates, coaches, staff and fans there and wish them nothing but the best the rest of the season!

“That being said I couldn’t be more excited for this new opportunity with the [Cardinals]. Ready to get to work and keep this train moving forward.”

McSorley was activated Sunday for the first time this season but did not play in the Ravens’ 16-13 win over the Chicago Bears. He appeared in three games over his first two seasons, completing three of 10 passes for 90 yards and rushing six times for 18 yards.

A sixth-round NFL draft pick in 2019, McSorley made the Ravens’ 53-man roster as a rookie after an impressive preseason. But he never developed into a special teams contributor, as Ravens coaches hoped he would, and a preseason back injury knocked him out of the running to back up Lamar Jackson this year.

The former Nittany Lions standout played 21 snaps over his Ravens career, with all but one coming last season. With McSorley’s departure, the Ravens will look for a practice squad replacement to fortify the depth behind Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley.