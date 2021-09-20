Patrick Mahomes’ brother dumps water on heckling Ravens fans: ‘They were thirsty’

JONAS SHAFFER

The Baltimore Sun (TNS)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ended his Sunday night in Baltimore with a loss.

His younger brother, Jackson, ended it with a toss.

Before leaving his suite at M&T Bank Stadium, the internet-famous Jackson was filmed as Ravens fans appeared to heckle him, yelling, “Let’s go!” and, “I’m so sorry for you!” According to an Instagram video filmed by Bobby Calaway, Mahomes didn’t appear to say much back after the 36-35 loss. But after walking toward the group of fans, he opened his bottled water and sprayed it over them.

“They were thirsty,” he wrote on Twitter.

On Jackson Mahomes’ Instagram story, he later co-signed a comment that appeared to defend him, which read: “Why do people hate on this dude all he does is support his brother, and at the end of the day he makes more money than both your parents combined.”

It wasn’t the first time the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs were in Baltimore — they won in a prime-time game last year — but it was the first with 70,000-plus in attendance.

“The ‘Ravens Flock’ was crazy tonight,” defensive tackle Justin Madubuike said. “They were crazy tonight. They kept us going. They really kept us going with the energy, with the noise. It’s crazy.”