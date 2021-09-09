Ravens QB Lamar Jackson again declines to say whether he’s received COVID vaccine

JONAS SHAFFER

The Baltimore Sun (TNS)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Thursday again declined to say whether he’s received the COVID-19 vaccine, calling it a private matter.

Jackson, who missed a game last year and the first 10 days of training camp this year with separate coronavirus infections, said last month that he was still considering whether to get the vaccine. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that the team’s vaccination rate is over 90%.

“I want to keep that [decision] between me and my family and the doctors,” he said. “That’s all. I don’t know.”

The Ravens open the season Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Under the NFL’s new testing guidelines, unvaccinated players who test positive must isolate for 10 days, potentially sidelining a player for two games. Unvaccinated players who are deemed close contacts with infected people must quarantine for five days.

Vaccinated players who test positive can return to team activities, if asymptomatic, by returning two negative tests separated by 24 hours. Vaccinated players who are deemed close contacts are not pulled out of team activities.

“Our players are getting the best advice from doctors that do know, and they’re making rational decisions based on what’s best for them in their opinion,” Harbaugh said last month. “What else can you do? Am I going to disrespect them by going in there and saying, ‘You’re making a wrong decision. You’re making a bad decision.’ I just think that’s disrespectful.

“To someone that’s thoughtful about it and has thought about it, they understand the consequences. There are consequences if you get the vaccine. There are consequences in life; nobody gets out of life alive last time I checked. So, our focus is going to be on having a great day today and let the chips fly.”