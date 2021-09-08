Ravens sign former Steelers standout Le'Veon Bell for help at running back

JONAS SHAFFER

The Baltimore Sun (TNS)

BALTIMORE – The Baltimore Ravens have found another running back: Le’Veon Bell.

The team is signing the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back to its practice squad, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed, and will likely add him to its 53-man roster when ready. ESPN first reported the deal Tuesday.

The move comes a day after multiple reports said Ravens running back Justice Hill would miss the 2021 season with a torn Achilles tendon, an injury he suffered late last week. The Ravens also lost starter J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending ACL injury against the Washington Football Team in their preseason finale.

Bell, 29, a four-time All-Pro for the Steelers, has rushed for just 1,117 yards on 3.4 yards per carry over the past two seasons. He had 66 catches for 461 yards for the New York Jets in 2019, then had a combined 16 receptions for 138 yards for the Jets and Kansas City Chiefs last year.

Bell’s Chiefs contract expired at the end of last season, and until trying out for the Ravens on Monday, he hadn’t worked out for another team. In June, he lashed out at Kansas City coach Andy Reid, writing on Instagram that he would rather retire than play for Reid again. Bell later explained on Twitter that his feelings stemmed from a comment Reid had made to him, but he didn’t elaborate.

The Ravens will open the season on the road Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders, then face the Chiefs in Week 2 in Baltimore.