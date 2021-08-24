Ravens' Lamar Jackson on suggestion he’ll be ‘figured out’ in 2021: ‘I strongly doubt it’

JONAS SHAFFER

The Baltimore Sun (TNS)

Friday, Lamar Jackson found himself in another 24-hour news cycle outside his control.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler said there are a “lot of people around the league” who believe that “this might be the year that everybody figures out” the Ravens’ star quarterback.

Jackson, who struggled at times last season but still finished seventh in QBR, was asked about those comments Tuesday.

“I’m going to keep playing football,” he said. “We’re going to see. But I doubt it, though. I doubt it. I strongly doubt it. I’m going to play ball.”

Despite a string of injuries to the team’s wide receivers, Jackson has impressed teammates with his accuracy and timing as a passer throughout training camp. He sat out the Ravens’ first two preseason games, but will likely take his first snaps Saturday against the Washington Football Team.

“He’s doing great,” coach John Harbaugh said. “He’s doing a great job. He’s doing great. He looks good. I mean, you see it. You guys are out here every day. You guys know what good throws look like. So he’s had many good throws and he’s got some throws he wants back, just like any quarterback.”