Baltimore Ravens fans take note: Team issues updated mask policy for M&T Bank Stadium

RYAN McFADDEN

The Baltimore Sun (TNS)

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that fans will be required to wear a mask in all indoor areas at M&T Bank Stadium for the 2021 season.

In accordance with Baltimore City’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, fans will have to keep face coverings on at all times unless actively eating or drinking — regardless of vaccination status.

Masks must be worn in the stadium’s retail stores, restrooms, club level concourse, elevators, corridors, suites, first aid rooms, guest service locations and the press level, according to a release from the team. Mask will not be required on suite balconies or the club level seating bowl.

Working staff at M&T Bank Stadium will be required to wear face covering in all indoor and outdoor spaces.

Children two years or younger will not be required to wear face coverings.

Guest who refuse to wear a mask will receive a warning. Second time offenders will be removed from the stadium.

Mayor Brandon Scott reinstated the indoor mask policy in Baltimore City on Aug. 5 to help curb the recent climb on coronavirus cases. Maryland reported 629 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.