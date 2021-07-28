Another COVID casualty? In surprise, Lamar Jackson not practicing at start of Ravens camp

THE BALTIMORE SUN (TNS)

The Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was absent on the first day of the team’s training camp Wednesday.

NFL Network sources suggest the 2019 league MVP is out due to COVID-19 issues. Jackson tested positive for the virus in November.

On Tuesday, it was reported Ravens running back Gus Edwards would miss the first 10 days of camp as a result of COVID-19.

With Jackson absent from practice, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley will take a majority of the snaps at quarterback. Kenj Bahar, who spent time with the Ravens in minicamp, has been re-signed and is practicing as the third quarterback.

Sources told The Baltimore Sun this week that the team is 90% vaccinated. In June, Jackson declined to say whether or not he is vaccinated, calling it a personal choice.

The Ravens’ coaching staff is fully vaccinated — the NFL is mandating all its coaches and assistants receive the shot — along with general manager Eric DeCosta, but team officials have maintained that they would leave the decision up to players.

The Ravens were fined $250,000 last season for COVID-19 protocol violations linked to a teamwide outbreak that forced 23 players to spend time on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The outbreak, which began in late November and also infected coaches, staff members and family members, forced the league to reschedule two of the Ravens’ games, including thrice postponing the team’s prime-time Thanksgiving matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During training camp and the regular season, unvaccinated players will be subject to similar protocols as last season, including daily testing, mask-wearing and travel restrictions. The NFL also informed teams that it does not expect to reschedule games this season in the case of teamwide coronavirus outbreaks. According to a memo shared with teams, if the postponement of a game is caused by an outbreak among unvaccinated players on one team, the team will forfeit the game and players on both teams will not receive game checks.