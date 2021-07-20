Pittsburgh Steelers signing veteran pass rusher with Pro Bowl pedigree

RAY FITTIPALDO

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to a one-year contract to add depth behind at one of their thinnest positions, a source confirmed to the Post-Gazette.

The only other outside linebacker on the roster with significant NFL experience is All-Pro T.J. Watt. After Watt, the Steelers have second-year pro Alex Highsmith, rookie Quincy Roche and veteran Cassius Marsh. Highsmith is expected to start alongside Watt, but signing Ingram gives the Steelers another veteran presence at one of the most important positions on their defense.

The Steelers, who have led the league in sacks the past four seasons, rely on the pass rush to generate turnovers. Bud Dupree had 25 sacks the past three seasons, and Highsmith and Marsh have combined for only 16 sacks between them.

Marsh is on his seventh team in the past seven years and has never had more than 5½ sacks in a season. Highsmith produced two sacks in 16 games last season.

Ingram, who played the past nine seasons for the Chargers, registered 49 sacks since entering the league in 2012. He had 10½ sacks in 2015 and 2017, but his 2020 season was cut short due to a knee injury. He was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster three times from 2017-19.

When Dupree’s season ended after 11 games last season due to a knee injury, the Steelers had to start Highsmith, their third-round pick in 2020. Ingram gives the Steelers an experienced veteran to bolster their pass rush and another mentor to help develop Highsmith’s skills.