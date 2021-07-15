Reports: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins is punched by wife, loses tooth

BRIAN BATKO

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

At the very least, it appears that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been unable to scramble out of another prickly situation this offseason.

Haskins, the much-maligned 2019 first-round pick whose off-field issues contributed to his ouster in Washington, was involved in a domestic dispute last weekend, according to multiple news stations in Las Vegas. But both KLAS and KTNV are reporting that it's his wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, who was arrested and charged with domestic battery after punching Haskins and knocking out a tooth inside the Cosmopolitan hotel July 3.

Perhaps the strangest part of the story is that just three days ago, the single-season Ohio State touchdown pass leader posted on Instagram a clip of himself dropping to one knee and presenting Gondrezick-Haskins with a ring. But the arrest report obtained by both media outlets indicates that the two were married in March, which would've been about two months after Haskins signed a low-level one-year contract to rekindle his NFL career with the Steelers.

Gondrezick-Haskins was charged with battery and domestic violence resulting in bodily harm, a felony, while Haskins was treated for "substantial" facial injuries at a nearby hospital, police indicated. In his July 11 post that seemed to be an engagement announcement, Haskins wrote, "Couldn't make you wait forever, for forever ... This is forever."

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, whose team begins training camp later this month, often advises his players to stay out of trouble during their downtime, be it an off week during the season or the months in between team activities. For many players, an incident such as this would be merely a blip, but it could be something else for a newcomer on the fringe of the roster with a track record like Haskins has.

Last season, he was arguably the most public violator of the league's COVID-19 protocols, incurring a fine twice for transgressions outside the locker room. Haskins lost his status as a team captain in December after attending a birthday party for Gondrezick-Haskins in which scantily clad dancers were present and face coverings were not.

Despite a public apology from Haskins, who turned 24 in May, the team that drafted him 15th overall two years ago released him later that month. The Steelers picked him up and Haskins acknowledged his past mistakes last month during minicamp at Heinz Field.

"I tried the best I could and it didn't work out the way I wanted," Haskins said June 17. "I'm grateful to be in Pittsburgh and thankful for the opportunity to have another shot."

Tomlin, who shares the same agent as Haskins in Cedric Saunders of Goal Line Football, noted that he looked forward to learning more about Haskins outside the lines. Saunders did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what happened with Haskins in Las Vegas.

"Really, I've been more concerned about Dwayne the person — kind of getting to know him and getting an understanding of what he's been through and how that's shaped him, affected him positively and negatively, how it's affected the growth and development of his game," Tomlin said four weeks ago. "I think, more than anything, Dwayne and I are just trying to get to know one another."