Steelers wideout reportedly caught taking part in bar fight

THE (GREENSBURG) TRIBUNE-REVIEW (TNS)

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie of the year Chase Claypool reportedly was caught on video taking part in a bar fight, according to a story posted early Wednesday by TMZ.

The video was taken March 13 in Costa Mesa, Calif., according to TMZ, and nobody was arrested or charged with a crime. The site notes — and video seems to indicate — that Claypool was not an instigator or primary protagonist in the fight, which apparently began inside a tavern before spilling into the parking lot.

According to the video, the wide receiver appears to kick the head of a man lying on the ground who appeared to be being held down. Otherwise, the 6-foot-4, 238-pound Claypool seemed to be taking a peacekeeping role in the disturbance.

According to TMZ, the fracas began out of an argument that spawned in relation to "an issue involving someone throwing dollar bills at a woman inside the bar" and that all parties left when cooler heads prevailed.

Claypool, 22, led the Steelers with 11 touchdowns and 14.1 yards per reception last season after being a second-round pick out of Notre Dame. He had 62 catches for 873 yards.

Ebron’s deal reworked: Tight end Eric Ebron appears to be the latest Pittsburgh Steelers player to have his contract restructured in order to create salary-cap space for the team.

According to an ESPN.com report Wednesday, Ebron agreed to have the final year of his two-year contract with the Steelers reworked, which would clear $3.9 million in cap space for the 2021 season.

Ebron signed a two-year, $12 million contract in 2020 that included a $5 million signing bonus. His cap hit for the 2021 season was scheduled to be $8.5 million, which covered $5.5 million in base salary, a $500,000 roster bonus and $2.5 million as part of the signing bonus.

Ebron, 27, had 56 receptions for 558 yards and five touchdowns in his first season with the Steelers. His seven dropped passes were tied for second most among all tight ends.

Spillane sigs tender: Inside linebacker Robert Spillane, who emerged as a starter last season after Devin Bush's season-ending ACL injury, signed his exclusive rights tender with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday.

Spillane was tendered his one-year contract before the start of the new NFL calendar season March 17, but he was vacationing and unavailable to sign the paperwork until his return.

As an exclusive rights free agent, Spillane had no leverage and had to accept the Steelers' contract offer for the NFL minimum salary.

For the season, Spillane had 43 tackles, including four for a loss, four pass breakups, three quarterback hits, two sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown against Baltimore.

The former undrafted free agent played well enough that he could return to a starting role, this time alongside Bush. The Steelers released veteran inside linebacker Vince Williams last week in a cost-cutting move.