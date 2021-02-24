Dez Bryant: After short stint with Ravens, Baltimore ‘wasn’t the place for me’

JONAS SHAFFER

The Baltimore Sun (TNS)

Veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant’s brief time in Baltimore appears to be up.

In a series of tweets Tuesday night, the former Dallas Cowboys star said he “realized quick Baltimore wasn’t the place for me.” Bryant, who signed with the Ravens in October and made his first NFL appearance since 2017 in Week 9, is a pending free agent.

“No bad blood,” Bryant wrote. “That’s their way of doing things so you gotta respect it.”

In six games with the Ravens, Bryant caught six passes on 11 targets for 47 yards and two touchdowns. His biggest game came in a Week 11 loss to the Tennessee Titans, when he had four receptions for 28 yards.

But Bryant, who tore his Achilles tendon in 2018 and sat out the 2019 season while recovering from the injury, rarely showed the explosiveness he did as a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the Cowboys. Bryant’s playing time tailed off toward the end of the season, and he played just 18 combined offensive snaps in the playoffs.

When a fan on Twitter said Bryant should’ve been given a “better opportunity,” Bryant said he wasn’t bothered by his playing time and that he was thankful for the chance to play in Baltimore. But he added: “I flashed my abilities 2 the point [coach John] Harbaugh asked was I ready to play because he thought I was ready.”

Bryant said he plans on playing two more years in the NFL, “and that’s it for me.”