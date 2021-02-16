Former Gettysburg High School QB standout lands job on Nick Sirianni's staff with Eagles

STEVE HEISER

A former standout quarterback at Gettysburg High School has landed an NFL coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyler Scudder, a three-year starting quarterback with the Warriors, was named a coaches’ assistant with the Eagles last week, becoming a member of Nick Sirianni’s new staff.

Sirianni, who had been the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive coordinator, was recently named Philadelphia’s head coach after the team fired Doug Pederson.

Before getting hired by the Eagles, Scudder had made several coaching stops in college football, most recently serving a three-year stint as the senior defensive quality control coach for Iowa State. The Cyclones ranked in the top three of the Big 12 in scoring defense in each of those seasons. Iowa State reached bowl games in all three of Scudder's years as well.

The 2005 Gettysburg grad began his coaching career in 2009 with Plymouth State, before stops at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Western Michigan, Duquesne and Iowa State.

At Gettysburg, Scudder connected on 153 of 343 passes for 2,850 yards and 36 touchdowns during his career, while throwing 26 interceptions. In his senior year, the Warriors went 9-1 in the regular season.

Scudder went on to a two-year playing career at Susquehanna University before transferring to West Virginia. An attempt to walk on as a kicker failed and he graduated from WVU in 2009 with a degree in public relations.

Scudder is not the only former Gettysburg QB to excel as a coach. Former Warrior Brandon Streeter is the passing game coordinator at Clemson University, where he helped develop standout QB Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

It was recently announced that Streeter received a raise from the Tigers, receiving an increase from $590,000 to $615,000.

Streeter was a three-time letterman at Clemson from 1997-99. He was Clemson’s starting quarterback the last two years of his careeer there.

