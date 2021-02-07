York High grad Bruce Arians hits career pinnacle, is Super Bowl-winning head coach at 68

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

York High graduate Bruce Arians is a Super Bowl champion — again.

His third Super Bowl ring, however, will almost certainly be his most treasured one.

Sunday night, Arians reached a new career pinnacle at age 68 by becoming a Super Bowl champion head coach.

Arians' Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing on their home field, captured Super Bowl 55 with a dominating 31-9 victory over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Arians' defense held the high-powered Chiefs without a touchdown.

“This really belongs to the coaching staff and our players. I didn’t do a damn thing,” Arians said after he was handed the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Arians is the oldest coach to ever win a Super Bowl. He had previously won two Super Bowl titles as an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2006 and 2009. He was Pittsburgh's wide receivers coach in 2006 and the team's offensive coordinator in 2009.

The Steelers, however, elected not to renew Arians' deal after the 2011 season, a move that eventually helped to launch Arians' NFL head-coaching career, first as an interim head coach with the Indianapolis Colts, before landing the head-coaching gig with the Arizona Cardinals.in 2013. After retiring from the Cardinals job after the 2017 season, Arians was hired as Tampa's head coach in 2019 before leading the Bucs to their second Super Bowl title in just his second year as the team's head coach.

He is now a two-time NFL Coach of the Year winner and a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Arians' 95-year-old mother, Kay, who lives in Hanover, was on hand to watch her son's triumphant night and was shown cheering on the Bucs during the CBS telecast. After the game, Arians made a special point to thank his mother and his wife, Chris, who is a York Catholic High School graduate. The Arians have been married for nearly 50 years.

The game: Arians' 43-year-old quarterback, Tom Brady, threw two touchdown passes to old friend Rob Gronkowski and one to good pal Antonio Brown. It was Brady's seventh Super Bowl title.

The Buccaneers (15-5) won three road games as a wild-card team to reach the Super Bowl.

Tampa’s victory prevented Mahomes and the Chiefs (16-3) from becoming the first repeat champions since Brady’s Patriots did it in 2003-04.

The NFL completed its 269-game season on time without any cancellations, a remarkable accomplishment that required nearly 1 million COVID-19 tests for players and team personnel.

Due to the virus, only 25,000 mask-wearing fans were allowed in, including approximately 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who were given free tickets by the NFL. About 30,000 cardboard cutouts made the stadium look full.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story will be updated. Check back.