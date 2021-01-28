Will York High grad Bruce Arians retire if Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl?

JOEY KNIGHT

Tampa Bay Times (TNS)

Forget any scenario involving 68-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians riding off into the sunset should his team win the Super Bowl.

When asked about that possibility Wednesday morning during an interview on 620-AM, the York High graduate indicated he’ll saddle up again in 2021.

“Hell no (to retiring),” Arians said. “I’m going for two. ... If the Glazers will have me back, I’ll be back.”

Arians’ succinct statement about his future was among myriad topics he discussed during his brief segment. He also indicated it’s “too early” to determine the Super Bowl status of injured starters Antonio Brown (knee) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle). Both missed Sunday’s 31-26 triumph against the Packers in the NFC title game.

“Neither one of those guys will probably practice this week,” Arians said, “and we’ll see how it rolls out next Tuesday for both of them.”

Arians also expressed dismay that second-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, whose unit has averaged 423.7 yards during the Bucs’ franchise-record seven-game win streak, received no interviews for the latest round of NFL head coaching vacancies.

“That really pissed me off, I’ll be honest with you,” Arians said.

“The job he’s done, he coaches quarterbacks, he calls plays, he does everything everybody says they’re looking for. I was really hoping he’d get his first few interviews and maybe get a job out of it.

“I can’t speak for what the owners think and who they listen to sometimes, but yeah, I think it’s just a matter of time before he gets his.”