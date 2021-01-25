Sources: Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey likely retiring

GERRY DULAC

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey has told Pittsburgh Steelers teammates he is likely retiring after 11 seasons and — barring a change of heart — could be making a decision very soon, sources have told the Post-Gazette.

Pouncey — a nine-time Pro Bowl and three-time first team All-Pro selection — informed several teammates after the playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns that it would be his last game.

Pouncey was the latest in a lineage of outstanding centers to play for the Steelers, following two members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame — Mike Webster and Dermontti Dawson. He started 134 games in his career but played a full 16-game season only three times in 11 years.

His retirement would save the Steelers $8 million in 2021. Pouncey's prorated portion of his signing bonus would still count $6,475,000 against the salary cap. It would also guarantee the Steelers taking a center in either of the first two rounds of the draft or signing a veteran in free agency.