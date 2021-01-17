Reports: Pittsburgh Steelers expected to promote Matt Canada to offensive coordinator

CHRIS ADAMSKI

The (Greensburg) Tribune Review (TNS)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are promoting from within to replace Randy Fichtner, according to multiple national reports.

Matt Canada is expected to be named offensive coordinator, per ESPN and the NFL Network. Canada just completed his first year on the Steelers' staff, serving as quarterbacks coach. The longtime college coordinator and one-time interim head coach at Maryland was part of an NFL staff for the first time in 2020 when he was hired to take over Fichtner's former duties as a position coach.

The Steelers announced Thursday that Fichtner would not be returning for fourth season as coordinator or 15th season on the Steelers' offensive staff.

Canada, who turns 49 this week, was Pitt's offensive coordinator during a 2016 season in which the Panthers had one of the ACC's highest-scoring offenses. He was poached by LSU via a big-money contract for 2017 but lasted only one season there. Canada was the interim coach at Maryland for the 2018 regular season.

Canada is known for integrating motion into offensive schemes. His influence on the 2020 Steelers was apparent, particularly early in the season. He reportedly was to interview for the Miami Dolphins' offensive coordinator position earlier this week.