Baltimore Ravens assistant leaves John Harbaugh to become DC for Michigan's Jim Harbaugh

THE BALTIMORE SUN (TNS)

A Baltimore Ravens assistant is leaving one Harbaugh for another.

Baltimore linebackers coach Mike Macdonald was officially named Michigan defensive coordinator on Sunday, joining John Harbaugh’s brother Jim’s staff in Ann Arbor.

“Mike is an excellent defensive mind who is highly respected across the NFL,” Jim Harbaugh said. “He has been a valuable member of the Baltimore Ravens staff, and shown a passion for teaching, coaching and developing his players. We are excited about everything that Mike brings to our defense, team and university, and look forward to welcoming him and his [fiancee] Stephanie to our Michigan Football family.”

Macdonald joined John Harbaugh’s Ravens staff in 2014 as a coaching intern and has overseen the team’s linebackers since 2018. Former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown was fired last season after a disappointing 2-4 record.

Macdonald served as the team’s defensive backs coach in 2017 before taking over as linebackers coach after defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale was promoted. He’s worked with two Pro Bowl players over the past three years, outside linebacker Matthew Judon and inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, and this year oversaw the development of young inside linebackers like Patrick Queen and Chris Board.

“I like Michigan. I love my brother. I’ll put it that way,” John Harbaugh said two weeks ago when asked about Macdonald’s expected hiring.

Before arriving in Baltimore, Macdonald worked for three seasons under coach Mark Richt at his alma mater, Georgia, from 2011 to 2013.

The Ravens last lost an assistant coach to another job in 2019, when running backs coach Thomas Hammock accepted a job as Northern Illinois’ head coach. Both offensive coordinator Greg Roman and Martindale interviewed for NFL head coaching vacancies last season and could be candidates this year, too.