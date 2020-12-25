York High graduate Bruce Arians ‘very eager’ to take coronavirus vaccine

JOEY KNIGHT

Tampa Bay Times (TNS)

Now that Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order placing older Floridians at the front of the line for the coronavirus vaccine, Bucs coach Bruce Arians indicated he is ready to roll up his sleeve.

“Oh yeah. I’m very eager,” Arians, 68, told reporters in a virtual interview session Thursday. “I want (veteran assistant) Tom Moore to get it first; he’s 82. I can’t wait to have a chance to possibly get vaccinated.”

Arians has survived a number of serious health issues over the past decade.

DeSantis’ order ensures Floridians 65 and older will be first in the general population to receive vaccines. Health care workers and people in long-term care facilities are being treated already.

While the coronavirus has ravaged some NFL rosters (the Denver Broncos had to play a game without any of their quarterbacks), the Bucs have gone mostly unscathed. More than a dozen players have gone on the reserve/COVID-19 list for brief periods, but no game has been postponed and depth hasn’t been compromised on a game day.

By contrast, the Lions (5-9) will enter Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay (9-5) at Ford Field with a piecemeal coaching staff. Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and three primary defensive position coaches will not coach against the Bucs due to COVID-protocols.

Receivers coach Robert Prince will serve as the interim’s interim coach Saturday, while quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan will call the plays.

“Throw out all the tendencies for sure,” Arians said.

“They’ve got new play callers on both sides of the ball, so it’s just, ‘Let’s go play football.’ It’s a shame. I hate that that would happen to anybody. Knock on wood, our guys have been great again.”