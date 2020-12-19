Baltimore Ravens cornerback slapped with fine for spitting at Cleveland Browns wideout

DANIEL OYEFUSI

The Baltimore Sun (TNS)

The NFL fined Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters $12,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct for spitting in the direction of Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry during Monday night’s game between the teams.

The incident occurred at the end of the first quarter as Landry had his back turned to Peters and both players were walking to their respective sidelines.

“He’s a coward,” Landry told local reporters Thursday. “I think he knew that maybe behind my back, he would do things like that, but to my face, he wouldn’t. Now, everyone knows what type of player he is, type of person he is.”

After Landry called out Peters, he responded with a statement.

“I didn’t spit at Jarvis,” he said. “Where I come from, when you have an issue with someone, you deal with it face-to-face, man-to-man. Anyone who believes that I intentionally spit at him does not know me — plain and simple.”

Landry said he didn’t see footage of Peters spitting until he watched a replay of the game. Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Friday defended Peters, saying it was not his intention to spit at Landry.

“I know Marcus really well,” Harbaugh said. “That’s not his style anyway. If he was upset, he wouldn’t be doing that. What he did was, he spat in that direction. It wasn’t in anybody’s direction, per se, and you could tell that on the clip. So that’s where I stand with it.”