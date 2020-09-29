Baltimore Ravens again find misery at hands of Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs

DOUG GINSBURG

The Associated Press

BALTIMORE – Three years, three games, three defeats.

The Baltimore Ravens just can’t seem to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and after their latest loss Monday night, all they can do is hope for another shot down the road.

Patrick Mahomes sliced up the Baltimore defense for 385 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-20 victory that really wasn’t even that close. The Chiefs led 27-10 at halftime and let the margin shrink to seven points before Mahomes put together the clinching 13-play, 75-yard drive.

It was deja vu for the Ravens, who lost to Kansas City 27-24 in 2018 and 33-28 last year after trailing by 17 at halftime.

“Obviously, we haven’t beaten them. So, they’ve outplayed us in all three games, if you want to go back for three years,” Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. “But we didn’t play well today. They beat us. They out-executed us. They out-gameplanned us. They just beat us. So, that’s the story tonight.

“They’re better, obviously. They’re a better football team at this point in time. So, you win or you learn, and we have a lot to learn from this game right here.”

The Ravens gave up only two touchdowns in their first two games. Mahomes equaled that number in his first two drives. As in the previous two games between the teams, he simply could not be contained.

The Chiefs were 10 for 13 on third down and amassed 29 first downs and 517 yards. Nine-tenths of the credit goes to Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP.

“He played a great football game. It speaks for itself, 10 of 13 on third down,” Ravens safety Chuck Clark said. “He threw it lights out tonight.”

In the previous two losses to Kansas City, Lamar Jackson put up decent numbers. In this one, he was 15 for 28 for 97 yards and was sacked four times. He ran for 83 yards, but 30 of them came on one carry during the Ravens’ first possession.

“Just wasn’t on point tonight, that’s all,” said Jackson, last year’s MVP. “We’ve got to get ready for practice and get better.”

The loss ended Baltimore’s 14-game winning streak during the regular season. The Ravens can only hope to start another run on Sunday in Washington.

“I think we just need to play clean,” said tight end Nick Boyle, who scored on a fourth-quarter catch. “I don’t think anyone on the team is discouraged. This game isn’t going to affect our future, which is most important. I have no doubt we’re going to come back to work tomorrow, go to practice and move on.”

Maybe, if things go well the rest of the way, the Ravens will see Kansas City in the postseason and somehow turn things around.

“I’m very confident if we play the game we’re supposed to,” defensive tackle Calais Campbell said, “we can hang with those guys.”