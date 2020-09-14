York High grad Bruce Arians blunt in criticism of Tom Brady in first game with Bucs

STAFF AND WIRE REPORT

Over his long career as a football coach, York High graduate Bruce Arians has earned a reputation for refusing to mince his words.

He will tell you exactly what is on his mind.

Apparently, it's no different when it comes to future Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

Arians' new signal-caller with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady, came under some criticism from his new coach on Sunday night after the six-time Super Bowl champion threw two costly picks in the Bucs' 34-23 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Brady’s arrival created big expectations in Tampa Bay, particularly given his stockpile of weapons on offense – including elite receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and newcomers Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette.

But even a QB as accomplished as Brady, it seems, can struggle to learn a new offense and build chemistry with his receivers. Arians said Brady’s first interception resulted from a miscommunication with Evans. Arians said it was a mistake by Brady, not Evans.

“He thought Mike was going down the middle – it was a different coverage – Mike read it right,” Arians said. “He should have been across his face, but Tom overthrew it.”

Saints safety Marcus Williams came down with the ball near midfield and returned it inside the Tampa Bay 40. A few plays later, Alvin Kamara was carrying the ball into the end zone for New Orleans.

Early in the second half, Brady’s pass intended for receiver Justin Watson along the right sideline was undercut by cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who met no resistance as he sprinted 36 yards for a touchdown.

Arians bluntly called Brady's throw a "bad decision."

Brady did not displute the assessments of his new head coach.

“We hung our defense out to dry on some short fields, not moving the ball, not doing very well on third down at certain times,” Brady said. “The turnovers really hurt us. We’ve got to clean that up for next week.”

Brady finished 23 of 36 passing for 239 yards and two touchdowns, but eight of his completions and one of his touchdowns came in the final six minutes, when the game was virtually out of reach.

“It’s Week 1 of the NFL season. A lot of things are going to be corrected. Every team’s going to wish they did things better,” Brady said. “We’re going to feel that way as we move through the season. It’s going to be about our mental toughness, our urgency, how hard we work in practice to get things done. Not turning the ball over is a good place to start.”

The Bucs lamented their mistakes but took solace in how much season is left to fix what failed and build on what went right.

“I’ve lost plenty of games in my career,” Brady said. “I know I don’t like it. But it happens.

“We’ve got to learn from it,” Brady continued. “When you play good teams, you can’t make mistakes. Obviously, I made too many mistakes today. … I’m going to focus on what I have to do, and I have to do a lot better job.”