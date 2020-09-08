Former Red Lion High quarterback Chad Kelly to start season on Colts' practice squad

STEVE HEISER

Quarterback Chad Kelly will start the 2020 season on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.

Kelly will effectively operate as the Colts' No. 4 QB.

Kelly has endured a series of off-the-field problems over his football career.

Former Red Lion High School quarterback Chad Kelly will start the 2020 season on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.

Kelly was cut by the Colts on Saturday, only to be re-signed to the team's practice squad on Sunday.

As expected, the Colts opted to keep new starter Phillip Rivers and backup Jacoby Brissett on the active roster. The No. 3 QB spot on the active roster came down to a battle between Kelly and Jacob Eason, who was drafted in the fourth round by Indianapolis in the 2020 April draft.

The former University of Washington star beat out Kelly for the No. 3 job. Kelly will now effectively operate as the team's No. 4 QB.

The talented Kelly signed with the Colts in May of 2019 after a tryout and was with the Colts through the spring, training camp and the preseason. He was suspended for the first two games of the 2019 season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy stemming from a guilty plea for second-degree trespassing when he was with the Denver Broncos, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2017.

Kelly was waived when he returned to the Colts and signed to the practice squad in mid-September of 2019. He was promoted to the 53-man roster in November but did not play.

Kelly has endured a number of problems, on and off the field, dating back to his high school days at Red Lion. He was the starting QB at Red Lion during both his freshman and sophomore seasons, only to get suspended from the team each season.

After his sophomore season, Kelly's family moved to the Buffalo area, where Kelly became a high school All-American. He earned a scholarship to Clemson, only to get suspended from the Tigers' team, before eventually excelling for Mississippi.

Kelly was also a national Punt, Pass & Kick champion during his days in York County. He is the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, who led the Buffalo Bills to four Super Bowls.

